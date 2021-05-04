AuburnSports - 4-star DT from NY has strong bond with Eason, Auburn

Defensive line is one of the top positions of need for Auburn in the 2022 class, and Kaleb Artis is one of the top targets. Artis, a 4-star from Long Island, N.Y., doesn’t have any doubts about where he sits on Auburn’s board. “They are recruiting me hard,” Artis said. “I hear from Auburn quite frequently. I’ve been talking to them a lot since they offered in February.”

Artis speaks mostly with defensive line coach Nick Eason and defensive line graduate assistant Gary Walker Jr. Artis has quickly developed a bond with both. “I like them a lot,” Artis said. “Coach Eason is a cool dude, an honest dude. He’s a great guy to talk to and get to know. He gets to know you and your family as well. He’s a real genuine person and that’s what I like. We connect. He sees the potential in me, knows what I want. We talk about all sorts of things. It’s not just about football. He’s a great guy.” Artis has not met Eason, but will get the chance in June. Artis is set to take an official visit to Auburn June 4-6. “I am looking forward to that,” Artis said. “I’m looking forward to finally seeing Coach Eason and Coach Walker in person, and the other coaches on the staff and everybody else as well.”

Artis also is looking forward to seeing Auburn’s campus and facilities. His knowledge about the school is somewhat limited. “I know Auburn just had a few guys drafted and I know it’s big-time football in the SEC,” Artis said. “Auburn is a great organization and well known and they also are building a new football facility. I really want to learn more, get some more knowledge on these guys. I’m intrigued. It’s why I’m taking an official. I want to see what they have to offer.” One thing Auburn offers is an opportunity for early playing time, Artis said. Two defensive linemen – Jaren Handy and Jay Hardy – entered the transfer portal on Monday. “That’s what I’m looking for,” Artis said. “I want to go to a place that has a spot for me. I don’t want to go to a place that’s backed up. Auburn is recruiting me as a defensive end, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they threw me in at tackle as well. I can do it all up and down the line. I’m strong. I’m quick. I’m intelligent. Whatever they want me to do I will do it.” Staying close to home isn’t a priority for Artis. That’s good news for Auburn, considering it’s nearly 1,000 miles from Long Island. “I don’t care where a school is located as long as it has everything necessary to get me to the next level and achieve everything I need to academically and in my football career,” Artis said. In addition to Auburn, Artis has official visits scheduled to Penn State (June 11-13), Virginia (June 18-20) and Indiana (June 25-27). Florida State, Notre Dame and Rutgers round out his top group. Rivals ranks Artis, who is 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds, the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of New York and No. 21 defensive tackle in the 2022 class.