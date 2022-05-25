4-star CB talking 'almost everyday' with Auburn

The 2023 4-star cornerback recently dropped his top eight schools — Auburn, Clemson, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Texas A&M — but proximity to his Roswell, Georgia, home is not a priority.

Ethan Nation could go anywhere in the nation.

What is a priority is getting to play the game that he loves and putting himself in the best position to make the NFL.

"Only person [Auburn] put in was a cornerback, so it does play a little bit of a role," Nation said.

According to Nation, Auburn was the 10th or 12th school to reach out to him and they've stayed in contact, especially secondary coach Zac Etheridge.

"We talk almost every day," Nation said. "We’ve connected since he’s offered me. He’s a real good guy, young coach, so it’s real easy to connect with him."