4-star CB talking 'almost everyday' with Auburn
Ethan Nation could go anywhere in the nation.
The 2023 4-star cornerback recently dropped his top eight schools — Auburn, Clemson, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Texas A&M — but proximity to his Roswell, Georgia, home is not a priority.
"I just wanna play football," Nation said.
What is a priority is getting to play the game that he loves and putting himself in the best position to make the NFL.
"Only person [Auburn] put in was a cornerback, so it does play a little bit of a role," Nation said.
According to Nation, Auburn was the 10th or 12th school to reach out to him and they've stayed in contact, especially secondary coach Zac Etheridge.
"We talk almost every day," Nation said. "We’ve connected since he’s offered me. He’s a real good guy, young coach, so it’s real easy to connect with him."
Nation was last on campus in January for a visit, taking in a basketball game between Auburn and Oklahoma.
"I love how their fans just like, they go hard for Auburn, period," Nation said. "No matter if it’s football, baseball, basketball, they’re all in for Auburn. That’s what I was really surprised about."
While he has not released any plans for official visits yet, Nation said that Auburn "could be in the mix" for one this summer or this fall.