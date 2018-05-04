“It was amazing,” Stevenson said. “I just love how Auburn is. It’s quiet. It’s slower than Miami. Everything is slower. I wanted to get back and experience it again.”

It was Stevenson’s second visit to Auburn this spring, and he already plans a third.

Stevenson was joined on the visit by his mother and coach. They spent a lot of time meeting with Auburn coaches, mainly defensive backs coaches Marcus Woodson and Greg Brown and area recruiter Larry Porter.



“I had a good time and got good relationships with the coaches,” Stevenson said. “They sat me down and talked about me being here. It really amazed me. They showed me I could come in and work hard, do what I have to do and play as a freshman.”

Stevenson, whom Rivals ranks the No. 17 cornerback in the class, plans to return to Auburn soon.

“I’ll probably be back sometime in June,” he said. “Auburn is a factor for me. They definitely are one of the schools I’m looking into. Auburn and a couple of other places have really stood out to me.”

Stevenson, a former Florida commitment, is ranked the No. 25 overall recruit in Florida and is No. 162 in the Rivals250.