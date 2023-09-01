That fact can be both fun and scary for everyone involved, including Hugh Freeze, who starts his tenure on the Plains against a formidable Minutemen team. So, with kickoff less than 24 hours away, let's look at four questions Auburn must answer on Saturday.

It's possible that Auburn has never gone into a season opener with more unknowns than the Tigers are on Saturday. While a new head coach and coordinators happen often, the mere number of key players that have come via the transfer portal, including eight offensive starters alone, makes what will happen against UMass unpredictable.

1st Down: How does Auburn's offensive line handle UMass' defensive front?

Don Brown loves to confuse opposing offensive lines by mixing it up with the number of players and bringing pressure from different places. Freeze has seen it before, facing UMass last season, and says the depth has improved at that position for the Minutemen.

And while the offensive line is vastly improved, it will be the first time these guys will be in the line of fire of an opponent together. Keeping the number of negative plays to a minimum is critical.

2nd Down: Can the offense create explosive plays?

Freeze's offenses in the past have been known for its ability to come up with explosive plays at any moment. Last season, that was a major problem for Auburn.

Will the additions of Shane Hooks, Rivaldo Fairweather and others, along with Payton Thorne at quarterback, get the job done? If not, the running game will have to pick up some significant yardage for the Tigers' offense to have a productive day.

3rd Down: Will the defensive line hold up?

There's some talent along the defensive front for the Tigers, but depth is a concern, especially at the beginning of the season when being in game shape can be challenging. While we know what to expect from Marcus Harris, Justin Rogers and Jayson Jones, we have yet to see what Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Lawrence Johnson and Keldric Faulk can do once the bright lights are on.

The weather won't be that hot, but long drives by UMass could take some energy out of the big guys up front, so the more players that can be counted on, the better.

4th Down: What will Thorne look like in this offense?

The new starting quarterback played in a more pro-style offense at Michigan State and is now running something vastly different. In practices and scrimmages, Thorne has had some difficulties reading the right call in the RPO, a prominent feature of this offense.

He's also facing a defense built to confuse the quarterback with its trap coverage, so avoiding turnovers (as usual) is of critical importance. Thorne was brought in to be the starter and won the quasi-battle halfway through fall camp. Now, he must show why he was so coveted once he entered the transfer portal.