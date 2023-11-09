Here are four questions going into Saturday's game between the Tigers and Razorbacks.

Hugh Freeze and the Tigers come in on a two-game winning streak and are looking to clinch a bowl game in this staff's first season on the Plains. It should be a close game as the two SEC West teams battle it out in Fayetteville.

Two weeks ago, Saturday's game against Arkansas looked like it might be a simple one for Auburn as the Razorbacks looked horrid in a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. That changed after Sam Pittman fired Dan Enos as offensive coordinator, and the Hogs got back to being potent on offense, putting up 39 points in a victory against Florida this past Saturday.

1st Down: Can Payton Thorne perform well in a true road game?

Sure, last Saturday's game against Vanderbilt was officially on the road, but there was no home-field advantage for the Commodores that the Tigers had to face. In the other three road games, Thorne has completed just 55 percent of his passes for two touchdowns and an interception. The quarterback has looked better of late as Freeze has decided to go more up-tempo. Can he continue that in a true road game?

2nd Down: Will the Tigers defense be able to contain KJ Jefferson?

In the Razorbacks' victory over Florida this past Saturday, Jefferson threw for 255 yards and two scores while rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown. It will be vital that the defensive line and linebackers keep Jefferson from extending plays and hitting big throws downfield. He's at his best when he's out of the pocket and able to break tackles.

3rd Down: Can Jarquez Hunter continue his rampage?

In his first five games this season, Hunter ran for a combined 218 yards and three touchdowns. In the last three, he's put up 418 and four scores, including a career-high 183 yards in the win against Vanderbilt. Needless to say, he's playing his best football of the season.

Freeze explains that Hunter is being more patient with his runs, waiting for holes to appear while the offensive line continues to gel. The Razorbacks will do everything to try and stop him and have been quite good at containing opposing running backs this season, allowing just 129.44 yards per game on the ground.

4th Down: Will Auburn receivers stop having the dropsies?

There's one thing to drop a pass or two during a game. It's another to drop seven, including a clear touchdown by Omari Kelly. As Freeze said on Monday, this team isn't talented enough to have those problems, as the margins of error are thin between a victory and defeat.

The receivers that prove dependable and secure the ball will continue to see the field. Those who don't will see the bench.