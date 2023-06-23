"It’s truly a blessing to get this offer man," Addison said. "I was a fan of the team, I used to watch the team growing up. It’s just truly a blessing, the opportunity to play for my childhood dream school."

Now, as a recruit in the 2025 class, he still does. He was on campus several weeks ago for the Tigers' offensive line camp, showcasing his skills in front of Auburn's coaching staff. It paid off earlier this week, when he was offered by Auburn.

Growing up, Ziyare Addison always had his eye on Auburn.

Addison had six offers at the end of March. Since then he's tripled his offer list, adding offers from programs like West Virginia, UCLA, Oklahoma and Miami. He's been on a multitude of visits this year, while also attending several camps.

Auburn was one of the camps he attended. It was different than what he expected, but in a good way.

"We didn’t run through a lot of bags and stuff, it was more technique-focused and I really liked that," Addison said. "I felt like I dominated at the camp."

He worked mostly under offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

"I really enjoyed it," Addison said. "He really broke down technique from my stance, to my pass pro, I really enjoyed it. Not only the coaching staff, but Auburn as well. They know what they’re doing."

Although he didn't get a chance to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze, Addison has taken notice of what he's done on the recruiting trail, especially with offensive linemen.

"It looks like they’re taking the right steps," Addison said. "Going to the offensive line, too. They’re gonna be back soon."