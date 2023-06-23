2025 OL earns offer from 'dream school'
Growing up, Ziyare Addison always had his eye on Auburn.
Now, as a recruit in the 2025 class, he still does. He was on campus several weeks ago for the Tigers' offensive line camp, showcasing his skills in front of Auburn's coaching staff. It paid off earlier this week, when he was offered by Auburn.
"It’s truly a blessing to get this offer man," Addison said. "I was a fan of the team, I used to watch the team growing up. It’s just truly a blessing, the opportunity to play for my childhood dream school."
Addison had six offers at the end of March. Since then he's tripled his offer list, adding offers from programs like West Virginia, UCLA, Oklahoma and Miami. He's been on a multitude of visits this year, while also attending several camps.
Auburn was one of the camps he attended. It was different than what he expected, but in a good way.
"We didn’t run through a lot of bags and stuff, it was more technique-focused and I really liked that," Addison said. "I felt like I dominated at the camp."
He worked mostly under offensive line coach Jake Thornton.
"I really enjoyed it," Addison said. "He really broke down technique from my stance, to my pass pro, I really enjoyed it. Not only the coaching staff, but Auburn as well. They know what they’re doing."
Although he didn't get a chance to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze, Addison has taken notice of what he's done on the recruiting trail, especially with offensive linemen.
"It looks like they’re taking the right steps," Addison said. "Going to the offensive line, too. They’re gonna be back soon."
It's incredibly early in Addison's recruitment, with offers still rolling in, so there's currently no timeline for when he'd like to start narrowing things down a little bit. He's just enjoying the process for now.
However, Auburn will likely be a contender down the road.
"I just really like the vibe of Auburn," Addison said. "I see their new facility, so I’m really looking forward to going back to the program and checking them out."