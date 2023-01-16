"It was crazy," Woods said of his visit. "This new facility was outstanding and getting to meet Coach [Hugh] Freeze and Coach [Josh] Aldridge was awesome. They’re gonna be moving to the right direction with this program."

His cousin, Bailey, played for the Tigers in the late 2000s. Now, it's Ashton's turn to be recruited by the Tigers. The 2024 linebacker out of Marietta, Ga., visited Auburn unofficially Monday and had a lot to say about it.

Initially offered by the previous staff, Woods was soon contacted by the Tigers' new staff a couple weeks ago. Auburn made sure to let Woods know that it still wanted him and re-offered the 6-foot-3 linebacker.

"It was very generous and spoke that they’re still interested in me," Woods said. "They’re on the uprise, especially with Coach Freeze. Every place he’s been, he’s done amazing. Especially with this new facility, I feel like he’s gonna do great things here. "

The Tigers like him for a lot of reasons, most notably his speed, but also his ability to lead defenses.

"They like how I’m a leader on the team and they know I can run the defense at Walton [High]," Woods said. "They want me to be like a quarterback and get everyone lined up."

Woods also spent some of his visit talking defense and reviewing film with Auburn's linebackers coach, Josh Aldridge.

"He makes the linebackers, their reads look simple," Woods said. "I was talking defense with him today. He seems like a great, down-to-earth dude. Him and Coach Freeze, same way. They’re just straight-shooters, that’s what I love about them."