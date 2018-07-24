“Auburn is a big school, so it was a really good feeling for me,” Johnson said. “It felt good knowing my hard work is starting to pay off.”

Johnson, a four-star recruit from Southwest Dekalb in Atlanta, was surprised by the news.

“It felt really good,” Johnson said. “We had a tournament in Augusta (Ga.) and Bruce Pearl was there watching my game. After the game, he told my coach that they were offering.”

After seeing Johnson play during the summer, Auburn extended an offer.

Johnson is familiar with Auburn. He’s visited the Tigers twice, including a day trip on June 2. He’s met with Pearl and area recruiter Wes Flanigan.



“I really like Coach Flanigan,” Johnson said. “He was the first coach to ever come up and speak to me, saying he really wanted me. I really liked that. And Coach Pearl is a great coach. He’s very energetic and I like that. He’s kind of like me.”

Johnson’s familiarity with Auburn’s campus and the relationships he’s building with its coaches have the Tigers heavily in the mix.

“Auburn is a great school,” Johnson said. “My mom and my family really want me to go there because it’s not too far from home. Auburn is a big part of my recruitment. They are high on my list.”

Johnson also has early offers from Seton Hall, James Madison, Presbyterian and North Florida. Georgia, Florida, West Virginia and College of Charleston, among others, are showing interest.

As a sophomore, Johnson, who is 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, averaged 17 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Rivals ranks him No. 106 in the 2020 Rivals150.