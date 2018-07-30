AUBURN | Chris Mayo is not ready to name a leader or even a top five or 10. There’s no rush. The 2020 offensive tackle from the Peddie School in Hightstown, N.J. still has plenty of time to go through the recruiting process. But a first visit to Auburn this weekend certainly made a positive impression on the four-star. “I try to keep all my offers neutral because every chance someone gives me it’s an opportunity to do something great,” Mayo said. “This is my first Top 25 school and this is a big deal for me. I don’t like to hold anyone in high regard, but Auburn is a special place. This visit really, really blew me away.”

Mayo is closing on double-digit offers heading into his junior season. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Mayo, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, attended Auburn’s cookout on Saturday along with approximately 30 other prospects. “Honestly it was probably one of the best visits I have been on this year because of the attention to detail and everything that was shown to me,” Mayo said. “The way we put on uniforms, the way everyone is loving up on you, it’s the first time I have felt like that in a while. That felt really good, especially after this dead period. It was a really good day.” Mayo has struck up a good relationship with Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes, who visited his school in the spring. “I’m really glad he’s worried about how I’m doing outside of the football field, how my family is doing, talking to my dad, seeing how my sister is doing,” Mayo said. “It’s not all about football because football can end for me tomorrow. For him to care about me outside of football means a lot.”