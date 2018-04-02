AUBURN | One of the top recruits in the 2020 class visited Auburn on Saturday, and did so with a purpose.
Myles Murphy, a top defensive end from Hillgrove in Marietta, Ga., wanted to see Auburn at work.
“I came to see what the atmosphere was like, what was it like at practice and how the coaches acted around the players,” Murphy said.
Murphy watched as Auburn held its second scrimmage of the spring and wasn’t disappointed.
“I liked what I saw,” Murphy said.
That includes what he saw from Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner.
“Coach Garner is a very aggressive coach, but I know he loves his players very much,” Murphy said. “I think I could play for him.”
Murphy met with Garner after the scrimmage. He also spoke with coach Gus Malzahn and saw more of the Tigers’ campus and facilities.
“I took a tour and got to see the engineering facilities, the dorms, everything like that,” Murphy said. “I got to see and meet some good people. I talked to Coach Malzahn again. He was telling me different things about Auburn, what they are adding to their facilities like the recruiting center at the stadium.”
Murphy has an early offer from Auburn, as well as ones from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan and Florida. He isn’t in a rush to make his college choice, but said there are schools higher up on his list than others.
“I don’t have any leaders right now, but schools standing out are probably Auburn, UGA, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State,” Murphy said. “Auburn stands pretty high on my list. I like the atmosphere and how they carry their players and lead them into life after football and not just to the NFL.”
Rivals ranks Murphy, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 240 pounds, a four-star recruit with a 6.0 ranking. He plans to return to Auburn in the summer.
Great time at Auburn University #WDE pic.twitter.com/ZdWN8l4YaA— Myles Murphy (@BigMurphy_25) April 1, 2018