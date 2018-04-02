AUBURN | One of the top recruits in the 2020 class visited Auburn on Saturday, and did so with a purpose.



Myles Murphy, a top defensive end from Hillgrove in Marietta, Ga., wanted to see Auburn at work.

“I came to see what the atmosphere was like, what was it like at practice and how the coaches acted around the players,” Murphy said.

Murphy watched as Auburn held its second scrimmage of the spring and wasn’t disappointed.

“I liked what I saw,” Murphy said.

That includes what he saw from Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“Coach Garner is a very aggressive coach, but I know he loves his players very much,” Murphy said. “I think I could play for him.”