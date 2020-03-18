The Tigers came in at No. 20 in the final AP poll of the season Wednesday, making them the second team in program history to stay ranked in the AP poll for the entirety of a season. The other came 61 years ago, when 1958-59 Auburn stayed ranked the whole season.

Even with the season over, Bruce Pearl's team continued to make history.

This season, Auburn climbed as high as No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and fell as low as 20, but never tumbled out completely.

Auburn's 1999-2000 team, which was ranked preseason No. 4 fresh off a Sweet Sixteen berth, came closest to hitting this mark, but it was not ranked in the final regular-season poll after being in 16 straight over the course of that season. In fact, that team came one spot short — technically finishing No. 26 with the most votes among unranked teams.

After a 15-0 start, Pearl's squad this season went 25-6 (12-6 SEC), finishing second in the SEC behind regular-season champion Kentucky. They won their final game of the season at Tennessee, 85-63.

They were given the second-best odds to win the SEC Tournament in Nashville before all conference tournaments were called off. The Tigers projected averaged around a 5-seed for the NCAA Tournament before that, too, was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

"OK, our season's over," Pearl said last week. "We were 25-6. We finished second in this league. We probably would have been a 4- or 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"But our time together is up."

