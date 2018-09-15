AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 7 Auburn's game against No. 12 LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium.



FIRST QUARTER

Jarrett Stidham threw an interception on his first pass of the game giving the ball to LSU on the Auburn 34-yard line. LSU took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire to cap a 9-play, 34-yard drive, converting three third downs. Auburn's struggles continued on its 2nd drive with three incomplete passes and a punt. AU's defense came up with a stop and the offense drove 63 yards before turning it over on downs at the LSU 15-yard line. LSU drove 48 yards but missed a 53-yard field goal.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn punted on its first possession of the second quarter and LSU responded with a 75-yard drive culminating in a 33-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead. Auburn answered with a 75-yard drive as JaTarvious Whitlow scored on a 7-yard run. AU forced a 3-and-out and responded with a 66-yard drive to take a 14-10 lead on a 7-yard TD run by Shaun Shivers late in the first half.

THIRD QUARTER

LSU gained a couple of 1st downs on its opening drive but a fake punt on 4th down failed on an incomplete pass by punter Zach Von Rosenberg, giving Auburn the ball on its own 45. Seven plays later, Stidham connected with Darius Slayton for a 4-yard TD pass and a 21-10 lead. AU's defense forced another 3-and-out but the offense couldn't generate a 1st down and was forced to punt. LSU put together a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a 27-yard field goal to cut AU's lead to 21-13. AU drove to midfield but Stidham was intercepted for a second time at the LSU 26, which was returned 21 yards by Greedy Williams to the 47. AU's defense was able to force a 3-and-out and the subsequent punt was downed at AU's 10-yard line.

FOURTH QUARTER

Auburn drove 55 yards but Anders Carlson missed a 52-yard field goal. LSU safety John Battle was ejected for targeting on the drive. AU forced another 3-and-out as Deshaun Davis made a key solo tackle on 3rd down. After a punt, Joe Burrow connected with Derrick Dillon on a 71-yard TD pass. The 2-point attempt failed as AU held onto a 2-point lead midway through the quarter. AU's offense couldn't earn a first down and punted to the LSU 24 with 5:38 left. A couple of questionable pass interference calls helped LSU drive to the AU 24-yard line and Cole Tracy made a 41-yard field goal as time ran out to win the game.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 328, LSU 370; Pass yards: AU 198, LSU 249; Rush yards: AU 130, LSU 121; Penalties: AU 9-111, LSU 9-91; First downs: AU 19, LSU 21; Third downs: AU 4-12, LSU 8-20; Turnovers: AU 2, LSU 0; Sacks: AU 1, LSU 1.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 16-for-28 for 198 yards with 1 TD and 2 INT's, 5 carries for 5 yards

Kam Martin 2 carries for 4 yards

Shaun Shivers 7 carries for 25 yards and 1 TD

JaTarvious Whitlow 22 carries for 104 yards and 1 TD

Ryan Davis 3 catches for 23 yards

Chandler Cox 3 catches for 20 yards

Anthony Schwartz 2 catches for 37 yards, 1 carry for -6 yards

Darius Slayton 3 catches for 33 yards and 1 TD

Seth Williams 2 catches for 35 yards

Asa Martin 1 catch for 33 yards

Jalen Harris 1 catch for 12 yards

Eli Stove 1 catch for 5 yards

Anders Carlson 0-of-1 FG's (Miss: 52)