AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 7 Auburn's game against Alabama State at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn went 3-and-out on its opening drive after a dropped pass by Seth Williams on 3rd down. After forcing an Alabama State 3-and-out, the Tigers drive to the ASU 19-yard line before JaTarvious Whitlow fumbled, which was recovered by the Hornets. ASU drove into AU territory thanks to a 51-yard pass but missed a 43-yard field goal. AU responded with a 74-yard, 10-play drive as Jarrett Stidham ran in for a 5-yard touchdown. After another stop by the D, the offense made it 14-0 on a 57-yard pass from Stidham to Anthony Schwartz. On the next series, Daniel Thomas returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 AU lead. ASU had a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD called back on a holding penalty.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn opened the quarter with a 6-play, 89-yard drive as Kam Martin scored from four yards out to put AU up 28-0. Jordyn Peters blocked a punt, which was picked up by Devan Barrett and returned five yards for a TD. Thomas intercepted a pass at the ASU 23-yard line, and Schwartz took a reverse on the next play for a 23-yard TD. Malik Willis came in at QB and was dropped for a safety on his first play.

THIRD QUARTER

Asa Martin fumbled on AU's first possession of the 2nd half. After a 3-and-out but Auburn's D, Christian Tutt returned a punt 32 yards to the ASU 48-yard line. Harold Joiner scored on a 2-yard run out of the Wildcat 10 plays later to give AU a 49-2 lead. AU's D came up with another stop but Griffin King muffed the punt at the 16-yard line. ASU scored three plays later on a 29-yard TD pass.

FOURTH QUARTER

Matthew Hill fumbled on ASU's 15-yard line, AU's fourth fumble of the game. Shaun Shivers scored on a 2-yard run to cap a 4-play, 54-yard drive and put AU up 56-9. Jamien Sherwood had his first career interception on ASU's next drive and Malik Miller scored a 14-yard TD run four plays later. Hill recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff but AU was unable to punch it in from inside the 10-yard line.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 567, ASU 205; Pass yards: AU 138, ASU 158; Rush yards: AU 429, ASU 47; Penalties: AU 4-30, ASU 10-77; First downs: AU 28, ASU 10; Third downs: AU 2-9, ASU 2-15; Turnovers: AU 4, ASU 4; Sacks: AU 4, ASU 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 6-for-11 for 113 yards and 1 TD, 2 carries for 8 yards and 1 TD

Malik Willis 1-for-2 for 3 yards, 3 carries for 2 yards

Cord Sandberg 1-for-1 for 22 yards, 3 carries for 35 yards

Devin Adams 1 carry for 1 yard

Kam Martin 7 carries for 40 yards and 1 TD, 1 reception for 15 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 14 carries for 122 yards with 1 fumble

Shaun Shivers 13 carries for 117 yards and 1 TD

Harold Joiner 3 carries for 9 yards and 1 TD

Malik Miller 1 carry for 14 yards and 1 TD

C.J. Tolbert 3 carries for 1 yard

Asa Martin 2 carries for 13 yards and 1 fumble

Ryan Davis 3 receptions for 34 yards

Anthony Schwartz 3 receptions for 67 yards and 1 TD, 3 carries for 50 yards and 1 TD

Matthew Hill 1 carry for 23 yards and 1 fumble

Cedric Chambers 1 reception for 22 yards

Daniel Thomas 2 interception, one returned for a 29-yard TD

Jordyn Peters 1 blocked punt, 1 sack

Devan Barrett 1 blocked punt return for a 5-yard TD